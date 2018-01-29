Kasganj violence: Gunshot on Chandan Gupta was fired from roof, says DM

DM RP Singh also said the Kasganj incidents cannot be termed as 'communal riots' but a 'communal scuffle'.He said the investigation is going on and details will be revealed after it gets completed.The violence that erupted on Friday led to the killing of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta, who sustained bullet injuries in the clashes during a motorcycle rally by the activists of ABVP and VHP.Family members of Chandan were on Monday offered by the Uttar Pradesh government a compensation cheque of Rs 20 lakh, which they refused to accept.Refusing the ex gratia amount, Sangeeta Gupta, Chandan's mother, demanded martyr status be accorded to her son.Chandan was a student of commerce at a local college and was participating in the bike rally on January 26, the day violence erupted. Sushil Gupta, Chandan's father, said he was not affiliated with any of the organisations who took out the procession."We don't want anyone to do politics over my son's death. He was a true patriot. He was not affiliated with any political group or party," the aggrieved father said."The incident might be a conspiracy but I cannot say anything. It's up to the administration to investigate. We have lost our son now we don't want this to happen to someone else," he said.