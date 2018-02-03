 Kasganj violence: Another accused arrested in connection with Chandan Gupta’s killing
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Kasganj violence: Another accused arrested in connection with Chandan Gupta’s killing

Kasganj violence: Another accused arrested in connection with Chandan Gupta’s killing

Rahat Qureshi was nabbed from Kanshi Ram Colony and is is accused of instigating a riot

By: || Updated: 03 Feb 2018 08:46 PM
Kasganj violence: Another accused arrested in connection with Chandan Gupta’s killing
Kasganj: One more person was arrested in connection with the killing of Chandan Gupta in a mob attack on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj.

Gupta's had died of a gunshot. The killing had led to a spiral of violence in the town in which at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched.

Police had on Wednesday arrested Saleem Javaid, the main accused in the killing of Gupta.

ALSO READ: Cases against 9,730 stone pelters withdrawn by J&K government

Another accused, Rahat Qureshi, was nabbed from Kanshi Ram Colony here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastva said.

Queshi is accused of instigating a riot, the SP said.

Police have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to instill confidence among the people shaken by the recent violence.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Kashmiri students assault case: Parents grateful for help

trending now

VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: Chattisgarh govt should stop extortion at check-posts ...
INDIA
Yashwant Sinha on sit-in in MP, gets AAP support
INDIA
Delhi: 23-year-old killed by Muslim girlfriend's family members