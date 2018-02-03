Kasganj violence: Another accused arrested in connection with Chandan Gupta’s killing

Gupta's had died of a gunshot. The killing had led to a spiral of violence in the town in which at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched.
Police had on Wednesday arrested Saleem Javaid, the main accused in the killing of Gupta.
Another accused, Rahat Qureshi, was nabbed from Kanshi Ram Colony here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastva said.
Queshi is accused of instigating a riot, the SP said.
Police have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to instill confidence among the people shaken by the recent violence.
