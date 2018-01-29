Kasganj: Accused reveal 'conspiracy' behind sporadic violence in riot-hit UP town

Sources said Police interrogation revealed that incidents of fire were planned to keep the situation in the strife-torn Kasganj tense and ignite the sentiments."Those arrested for violence confessed that they wanted to keep the situation tense. It was to instill fear among the people of other community. That is why the incidents of fire were planned," sources said."In separate localities, several groups were formed, who would take petrol in bottles and set ablaze houses or vehicles in well-coordinated attacks. However, their purpose was not to take any lives but to demonstrate their anger against the killing of Chandan," they added.Police, however, refused to reveal the names who masterminded these acts of sporadic violence, saying the investigation is going on.On late Sunday evening, two such incidents of fire were reported from Kasganj hours after Police said the situation in the town was under control. Miscreants around 8 pm torched an empty house in the irrigation department's quarter. Another incident was reported from Nadrai locality where a house in Manoda street was set ablaze.Also, a round of violence had erupted in Kasganj on Sunday morning when a group of miscreants set some shops and vehicle on fire.The Uttar Pradesh police have also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the communal clash that led to the death of one person and injured several others.The clashes emerged on Friday when a group of motorcycle-borne men holding the National Flag and saffron flag were passing through a minority-dominated area.The administration has also restricted political movements in the district to avoid flaring up of the situation in Kasganj, where a curfew was imposed on Friday.