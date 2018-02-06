 Kasganj clashes: Family of Chandan Gupta meets Yogi Adityanath, submits demands
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Kasganj clashes: Family of Chandan Gupta meets Yogi Adityanath, submits demands

Kasganj clashes: Family of Chandan Gupta meets Yogi Adityanath, submits demands

On Republic Day this year, during "Tiranga Rally" while passing through a Muslim dominated area, Chandan Gupta was shot.

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 01:46 PM
Kasganj clashes: Family of Chandan Gupta meets Yogi Adityanath, submits demands
New Delhi: The family of Chandan Gupta, who was murdered during Kasganj clashes in the Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and submitted their demands including giving the youth "martyr" status by the state government.

"He (CM Yogi Adityanath) didn't say anything about it. We have submitted our demands in written form but we don't know what decision is he going to take," said Chandan Gupta's sister on being asked about the family's demand of 'martyr' status for him.

On Republic Day this year, during "Tiranga Rally" while passing through a Muslim dominated area, Chandan Gupta was shot dead. His family since then is demanding "martyr" status for him.

The main culprit in Chandan Gupta murder case was arrested.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Srinagar hospital firing: Cop killed, prisoner escapes

trending now

INDIA
Two cops killed in firing inside Srinagar hospital, Pakistani ...
TV
Guys Chill! Anita Hassanandani is NOT PREGNANT
WORLD
Pakistan: Hindu woman nominated by PPP to contest as ...