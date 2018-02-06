Kasganj clashes: Family of Chandan Gupta meets Yogi Adityanath, submits demands

: The family of Chandan Gupta, who was murdered during Kasganj clashes in the Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and submitted their demands including giving the youth "martyr" status by the state government."He (CM Yogi Adityanath) didn't say anything about it. We have submitted our demands in written form but we don't know what decision is he going to take," said Chandan Gupta's sister on being asked about the family's demand of 'martyr' status for him.On Republic Day this year, during "Tiranga Rally" while passing through a Muslim dominated area, Chandan Gupta was shot dead. His family since then is demanding "martyr" status for him.The main culprit in Chandan Gupta murder case was arrested.