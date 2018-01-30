Kasganj: Bareilly DM who questioned 'trend' of entering Muslim localities writes another FB post

On Tuesday, the District Magistrate of Bareilly deleted the Facebook post that became quite controversial.The Bareilly district magistrate, Raghvendra Vikkram Singh, had asked why it has become a "trend" for some to first "enter Muslim localities by force, raise anti-Pakistan slogans and then create ruckus". This Facebook post was made a few days after communal clashes in Kasganj city in Uttar Pradesh.The Bareilly District Magistrate posted another message regarding the incident in which he said, Our post was related to the problem of law n order during the Kanwar in Bareilly. I had hoped there will be academic discussion but unfortunately it had taken a different turn extremely sad.He added, “ Pakistan is enemy ... there is no doubt about it. Our Muslims are ours.. There is no doubt in this too. I want this dispute to end. I do apologize if our freinds do not”As per reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP are miffed with Bareilly District Magistrate.One MLA, Rajesh Mishra, told the media that such an official had no business remaining in the chair for even a minute and that he will raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Adityanath."His mentality as reflected in the Facebook post clearly shows he is working against our values and hence should be acted against," Mishra said.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday also commented on the issue and said strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of violence in Western Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj town. Speaking to the media on communal clashes in Kasganj, Adityantha said those spreading anarchy will not be spared."Government will not tolerate any kind of corruption or anarchy in the state and strict action will be taken against anyone who indulges in such acts of violence," Adityanath said.(Image grab: Facebook/ rvikkram.singh)