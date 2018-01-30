 Kasganj: Bareilly DM questions 'trend' of entering Muslim localities; 'Blot on UP, shameful,' says Governor
Under fire over the violence, the UP government went into damage control mode and shunted out Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 09:56 AM
Image: ANI

New Delhi: The violence in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh refuses to end as a shop was burnt down in Malgodam road area last night. Police investigation was on.

Meanwhile, in a post on his Facebook page, Bareilly district magistrate Raghvendra Vikram Singh has asked why it has become a "trend" for some to first "enter Muslim localities by force, raise anti-Pakistan slogans and then create ruckus".

Meanwhile, in an embarrassment for the Uttar Pradesh government, Governor Ram Naik termed the Kasganj communal clashes as a "blot" on the state and asked the state authorities to initiate measures to ensure such incidents did not recur.

Describing the clashes as "shameful", Naik observed that this was for the first time in the last 9-10 months that such an incident occurred in the state.

Under fire over the violence, the UP government went into damage control mode and shunted out Kasganj Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh to "a less significant post", according to officials.

(With PTI inputs)

