'Karni Sena' protester seen agitating during Bharat Bandh too!

Well, it seems that now there are freelance protesters as well.
Two selfies are going viral on the internet showing the same guy protesting for Karni Sena (during the Padmaavat movie protest) and, very recently, during Bharat Bandh agitation.
As the photos show, while protesting with Karni Sena, the person can be seen posing with a sword and has a saffron band on his head.
On the other hand, during Bharat Bandh protest, he can be seen wearing a blue color band on his head.
Amazing isn't it?
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 04 Apr 2018 01:29 PM