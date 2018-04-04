 'Karni Sena' protester seen agitating during Bharat Bandh too!
By: || Updated: 04 Apr 2018 01:46 PM
Image: Twitter

New Delhi: You must have heard, seen freelancer jobs like freelance writers, freelance artists and others but have you ever heard about freelance protesters?

Well, it seems that now there are freelance protesters as well.

Two selfies are going viral on the internet showing the same guy protesting for Karni Sena (during the Padmaavat movie protest) and, very recently, during Bharat Bandh agitation.

As the photos show, while protesting with Karni Sena, the person can be seen posing with a sword and has a saffron band on his head.

On the other hand, during Bharat Bandh protest, he can be seen wearing a blue color band on his head.

Amazing isn't it?

