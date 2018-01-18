SC clears ban on Padmaavat: Karni Sena vandalises cinema hall in Muzaffarpur

New Delhi: Thursday morning saw the Supreme Court clearing the decks for the nationwide release of Padmaavat all over the country but despite its order the protests against the film hasn’t come to a halt.In a fresh case of violence, protesters from the Karni Sena vandalised a cinema hall in Muzaffarpur in Bihar reflecting the inefficiency of the police and the city administration. Bihar is ruled by the coalition government of JDU and BJP.Karni Sena protesters raise slogans against movie 'Padmaavat'.Brandishing swords and sticks and not adhering to the apex court ruling, the men raised slogans and threatened people outside Jyoti cinema hall to boycott the movie which is scheduled to release next Thursday.Violent protests like these were organized rampantly in the past few months especially in the states of Rajasthan and Haryana but the ongoing ones aren’t showing any indications of adhering to the apex court orders.The set of the movie was vandalised twice -- in Jaipur and Kolhapur, while its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was roughed up by members of the Karni Sena last year evoking strong condemnation from members of the film fraternity.‘Padmaavat’ is based on the saga of the historic battle of 13th century between Maharaja Ratan Singh and his army of Mewar and Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi.