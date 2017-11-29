 Karni Sena Demands Probe Into 'Role' Of Bhansali's SLB Group In Nahargarh Fort Death
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Karni Sena Demands Probe Into 'Role' Of Bhansali's SLB Group In Nahargarh Fort Death

Karni Sena Demands Probe Into 'Role' Of Bhansali's SLB Group In Nahargarh Fort Death

The body of Chetan Kumar Saini (40) was found hanging from the boundary wall of the Nahargarh Fort near the Rajasthan capital on November 24, with messages referring to the Bollywood epic drama 'Padmavati' scribbled on nearby stones.

By: || Updated: 29 Nov 2017 08:15 AM
Karni Sena Demands Probe Into 'Role' Of Bhansali's SLB Group In Nahargarh Fort Death

Image: ABP Live/File

Jaipur: Shri Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi demanded a probe into the "role" of 'Padmavati' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's SLB group in the death of a man at Nahargarh Fort.

The body of Chetan Kumar Saini (40) was found hanging from the boundary wall of the Nahargarh Fort near the Rajasthan capital on November 24, with messages referring to the Bollywood epic drama 'Padmavati' scribbled on nearby stones.


On Tuesday, Kalvi said the incident should be probed at the highest level "to ascertain the role of the group (SLB) into the incident", which, he claimed, was a conspiracy against the Karni Sena and to "weaken the movement" against the controversial film.

"Two of the messages scribbled on the stones near the boundary wall of the fort were for provoking the Karni Sena and for disturbing the communal harmony in the city. It should be investigated who is behind this," he told reporters here.

The police have claimed that Saini had committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope tied to the boundary wall of the fort.

'Padmavati' has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.

Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji. However, Bhansali said in an appeal that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour.

On November 22, protesters blocked the entry to the Chittorgarh Fort till 5 pm and burnt effigies of Bhansali.

The next day, locals led by the Rajput community blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district "for some time" demanding a ban on the film. However, historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem "Padmavat".

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story UP Civic Elections Exit Poll On Nov 29: Where, When & How To See Live Streaming

trending now

Auto
In Images: 2018 Toyota Rush
INDIA
Herd of donkeys detained by UP police for four ...
PHOTOS
Miss world 2017 Manushi Chhillar Wants To Work With Aamir ...