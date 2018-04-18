  • Latest News
Karnataka: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde claims threat to life after truck rams his escort vehicle

Anant Kumar Hegde alleged that truck tried to hit his car but was unsuccessful in doing so.

Updated: 18 Apr 2018 10:40 AM
Karnataka: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde claims threat to life after truck rams escort vehicle

Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Halageri, Karnataka.

No casualties were reported. However, Hegde alleged that truck tried to hit his car but was unsuccessful in doing so.

"A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit," he tweeted.





"The vehicle had been driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally. As soon as our convoy approached he has driven in great speed and had tried hitting our car. As our car was running in good speed we passed away before he could ram us," Hegde further said.

The driver has been arrested. Investigation is underway.



First Published: 18 Apr 2018 08:14 AM
