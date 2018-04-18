Karnataka: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde claims threat to life after truck rams his escort vehicle

"A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit," he tweeted.
However our support staff in the escort vehicle has suffered severe injuries in the form of shoulder fracture. pic.twitter.com/aMm16rNo9r
— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018
"The vehicle had been driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally. As soon as our convoy approached he has driven in great speed and had tried hitting our car. As our car was running in good speed we passed away before he could ram us," Hegde further said.
The driver has been arrested. Investigation is underway.
I urge the police to take the case seriously in spilling the truth out from this guy named Nasir. There might be a bigger nexus behind this incident and am sure Police would expose all of them. pic.twitter.com/CXQuEZKMqD
— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018
