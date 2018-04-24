'Karnataka suffered badly under BJP rule,' says Deve Gowda

"Karnataka suffered badly under BJP rule, they had 3 CMs in 5 years.This is BJP's contribution. In 5 years of Congress rule though there was only 1 CM but look what has happened to Lokayukta. Or the Public Service Commission or even the Corporation," JDS leader Deve Gowda said, reported news agency ANI.



"I have also to take the blame as I supported Congress (in the Corporation). Just only to protect my secular credentials, I agreed to support them. The BJP was at my doors but I said no to it. But, hereafter supporting (Congress), what is our position?" he questioned.



Responding on the allegations that JDS is a father-son party, Gowda said-"There are 4 former ministers who belong to backward class, and five-time ministers are all in the field.If media doesn't want to take this into consideration but only harp about father and son then I can only laugh at it."



In Karnataka, polling will take place on May 12 and result will be announced on May 15. BJP is trying to arm-twist power from the ruling Congress in this South Indian state. For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

Karnataka: Just merely a month before the Karnataka Assembly election, HD Deve Gowda criticised both the Congress and the BJP for their performance in the state.