'Karnataka suffered badly under BJP rule,' says Deve Gowda

"I have also to take the blame as I supported Congress (in the Corporation). Just only to protect my secular credentials, I agreed to support them. The BJP was at my doors but I said no to it. But, hereafter supporting (Congress), what is our position?" he questioned.
Responding on the allegations that JDS is a father-son party, Gowda said-"There are 4 former ministers who belong to backward class, and five-time ministers are all in the field.If media doesn't want to take this into consideration but only harp about father and son then I can only laugh at it."
In Karnataka, polling will take place on May 12 and result will be announced on May 15. BJP is trying to arm-twist power from the ruling Congress in this South Indian state.
