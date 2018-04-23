Karnataka may throw up a hung assembly; BJP single largest party: Opinion Poll

NEW DELHI: Karnataka is poised to head for a hung assembly, predicted a Pre-Poll Survey conducted by JAIN-A Deemed to be University, Bengaluru and Lokniti, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), Delhi.

Karnataka will hold elections for its 224-seat assembly on May 12 and the result will be announced three days later. The Congress in 2013 had won a massive 113 seats while B JP and JDS had won 50 and 40 seats respectively.

According to the survey, BJP is set to win seats ranging between 89-95 while the incumbent Congress party is likely to win anywhere between 85-91 seats. This indicates the opposition BJP holds the edge in the southern state. Deve Gowda led JDS is projected to win 32-38 seats and may emerge as the kingmaker in the tightly contested elections. Other parties including the independents may gather seats ranging between 6-12.

When enquired about the voting intention, 37% have gone in favour of Congress while 35% have tilted towards the BJP. JDS has got 20%.

Preferential CM

Siddaramaiah has attracted 30% votes of respondents who believe should continue as the next chief minister if Congress comes to power. Not far behind is BS Yeddyurappa who is preferred by 25% of the total respondents. HD Kumaraswamy is at a distant third with 20% votes.

27% are satisfied with Siddaramaiah’s performance while Modi government’s performance at the Centre is liked by 25%.

According to the survey, 51% of the respondents have a strong desire for changing the State government despite a positive assessment of its performance. This statistic is worrisome for the Congress which is seeking a second term in the state.

More findings of the survey



Only strong satisfaction with Cong government’s performance is leading to a strong pro-incumbency sentiment, those moderately satisfied are more likely to want a change in government



The anti-incumbency vote is seen getting divided between BJP and JDS.



Another key finding - Narendra Modi liked more than Rahul Gandhi by respondents.



Candidate consideration to be most important voting issue followed by development.



The survey has found that the Lingayat issue is not determining Lingayat vote choice; those favoring separate religion status are favoring BJP even more. However, 3 in every 5 Lingayats support the idea of getting a separate religion status for their community.



Nearly 3 in every 5 support idea of having a separate official flag of Karnataka

