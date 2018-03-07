Karnataka ombudsman Vishwanath Shetty stabbed, attacker held



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital to meet Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty who was stabbed by a man at his office. pic.twitter.com/5TdZFGH9rr

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed by a man in his office on Wednesday afternoon, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said. The attacker has been arrested, police said."I have spoken to (Commissioner of Police) T. Suneel Kumar who informed me that he (Shetty) has been shifted to a private hospital. I was informed that he is out of danger," Reddy told reporters here.The reason for the attack and how it happened were being probed by the police, Reddy said."The accused has been held," a police official told media.Later Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Bengaluru's Mallya Hospital to meet Shetty and inquire about his health.