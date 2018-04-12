Karnataka elections: Nitish Kumar hopes for a good start for his party

Pointing out that many today felt politics was an opportunity for creating wealth, he said those who follow ideal politics, and serve people will be successful.



"Whatever is the atmosphere in the country, there is an atmosphere of tension. People are only attacking each other.



They are blabbering, no one is looking at the amount of work happening, people only blabber," Kumar said.



Addressing JDU workers at the state conference of the party here, he said "the atmosphere that has been created in the society, the tension that is created, all these according to me will not continue for long."



The country will progress when there was love, peace, goodwill, harmony and respect towards each other in the society, Kumar said.



"Let us follow any religion, or belong to any community, if we don't respect each other and if there is no atmosphere of peace, then the country cannot progress, he added.



Without naming anyone, Kumar said some people were trying to create an atmosphere of unrest within the country and also outside. "A different kind of atmosphere that is being created. I'm fully confident that it will not continue for long," he said.



Speaking about the current state of politics, he said at the end only those who follow ideal politics and serve the people will be successful.



Reminding Mahatma Gandhi's words that those in power are just trustees, he said "many feel politics is an opportunity, instead of doing service, they indulge in creating wealth. We have to get rid of it."



Kumar expressed hopes of a good start for his party in the May 12 assembly elections in Karnataka.



"We need not think about what will happen in this election, but I'm sure that it will be a good start. The

good start will pave the way for Karnataka's tomorrow, I'm fully confident about it," Kumar said.



"All of you should work together to give new direction for Karnataka....," he said.



Expressing confidence in the leadership of Mahima Patel who is the state President of the JDU, Kumar asked party men to work with full energy.



"Now elections have come, you (Patel) fight this election and field number of people you want to field. We are all with you," he said.



Mahima Patel is the son of former Chief Minister J H Patel.



Reminding party workers not to think just about today, he called on them to work for the future.



"Have patience, don't loose it. Believe in ideal politics...." he advised.



Indicating that JDU will contest May 12 polls in some of the constituencies, Mahima Patel said the first list of candidates will be announced on May 15.

