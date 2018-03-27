Karnataka Assembly elections on May 12, results on May 15: Election Commission

NEW DELHI: The single-phase Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said more than four crore people will vote in Karnataka and 56,696 polling stations will be set-up in the state, which is an increase of almost 9 per cent from 2013 elections.The BJP is making an all-out effort to unseat the Congress from the only big state where the grand old party is in power. The Congress is looking to retain power in this crucial southern state under the leadership of chief minister Siddaramaiah.Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also been frequenting the state and visited holy places linked to different religions and castes.BJP President Amit Shah, who is on 2-day Karnataka tour, on Monday asserted there was a "tsunami" in favour of his party which will not only defeat the ruling Congress but also 'uproot' it in the coming assembly polls in Karnataka.Whereas Congress president Rahul Gandhi has maintained his party would win the coming assembly polls in Karnataka "with a bang".Beside, the Congress and the BJP, the JD(S) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.Amit Shah on Monday visited Sri Shivakumara Swami of Siddhaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, a revered seer of the Lingayat community, to seek his blessings. Shah's meeting with the seer is being seen as an attempt to reach out to the Lingayats/Veeshaivas.The visit assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government's move to recommend to the Centre to accord a religious minority tag to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats.The Siddaramaiah government has accepted an expert panel's suggestion to grant the dominant Lingayat community the status of a religious minority and forwarded the recommendation to the Union government, lobbing what could be an election-year game changer to the Centre's court.The influential Lingayats who make up 1.25 crore - or nearly a fifth - of Karnataka's 6.5 crore population have traditionally supported the BJP. But the cabinet's landmark move could help the state's ruling Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections due this summer.The stakes are high for both the parties. Karnataka elections are not just about Karnataka. While the gameplan of the Congress is to win the Assembly polls and use the victory as a springboard for the revival of the party nationally, the BJP wants to extend its victory march and show yet again that it is unstoppable.In 2013, the Congress won 122 seats in the 224-member Legislative Assembly with 37 per cent vote share.(With inputs from The Telegraph Calcutta)