 I made a mistake, but Karnataka voters won't: Amit Shah on his slip of tongue
Updated: 30 Mar 2018 01:24 PM
I made a mistake, but Karnataka voters won't: Amit Shah on his slip of tongue

BJP chief Amit Shah.

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday said admitted making a mistake by inadvertently calling Yeddyurappa government ‘the most corrupt’ but said the electorate of Karnataka will not make an error by voting for the Congress again.

“In a slip of tongue, I said that Yeddyurappa govt is corrupt instead of Siddaramaiah's, & the entire Congress party started to rejoice. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, that I might have made a mistake but the people of Karnataka will not,” said Shah in Myusur where is out for poll campaigning.



On Tuesday, Shah was addressing a press conference after the Election Commission announced poll dates for the state. "If there was a competition for the most corrupt government then the Yeddyurappa (BJP) government would come first".

The entire verbal gaffe took place in presence of Yeddyurappa who was sitting next to Shah and gave a ‘surprised’ look to the party supremo.  A party leader sitting next to Shah immediately pointed out the mistake prompting him to correct his statement.

The blunder came after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted the date of the Karnataka Assembly polls before the Election Commission announced it, prompting the panel to describe the leak as a "very serious issue" that merited a probe and "stringent action". Malviya, however, tweeted that he had only quoted a news channel.

The Congress ensured both the matters were grabbed upon well and circulated them on their social media handles rigorously

Congress President tweeted, “Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...”



CM Siddaramaiah also posted: “The #ShahOfLies finally speaks truth. Thank you”

