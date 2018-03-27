Karnataka polls 2018: 'Lingayat card' by Congress aimed at dividing Hindus, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Instantly after the election commission announced dates for Karnataka elections, BJP chief Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress leadership for trying to “divide Hindus”.Holding a press conference, Shah questioned why did CM Siddaramaiah declare minority status for Lingayats just before the elections. “This is nothing but to create divide between Hindu community.”“On one hand their party President talks about uniting Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs & Christians, on the other hand their CM is creating a divide between Hindus, such a major internal-conflict is not there in any other party,” he added.Shah called the politics of appeasement in Karnataka “dangerous” for the society.“‘Lingayat card’ played by Congress is not aimed at benefiting the community but to stop Shri BSY from becoming the CM. People of Karnataka will reject this through ballot,” Shah asserted.Coming down heavily at the chief minister, Shah said, “the people of Karnataka know that the Siddaramaiah government is the most corrupt govt. This is evident from the Rs 40 lakh wrist watch he wears.”Shah said the BJP will not ally with JDS or any other party for the polls. “Party will contest Karnataka elections on its own under leadership of BS Yeddyurappa.”Exuding confidence over winning forthcoming elections, Shah said, “I assure that the government that will be formed under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa will work for the welfare of Karnataka and for the farmers.”