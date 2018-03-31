Karnataka elections: FIR against BJP MP Pralhad Joshi for comparing Hubli's Sadarsofa with Pakistan

The alleged derogatory comments was made in a speech he made in the district during poll campaigning.
Joshi’s controversial statement drew condemnation from a group of Muslims who staged a protest on Friday evening. The Dharwad lawmaker has been booked under various sections in Hubli.
Recently, Joshi had mistranslated BJP chief Amit Shah’s speech from Hindi into Kannada. Shah has been coming down heavily on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for not doing anything for the SC and ST communities in the state. This comment of his was translated by Joshi as: “Narendra Modi did not do anything for the SC/STs.”
Joshi had previously in a press conference corrected Shah, when the latter inadvertently said, “Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt government.”
Shah has made it clear that Hindutva and 'vikas' (development) will be election planks for the BJP in the poll-bound state.
For ELECTION News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 31 Mar 2018 02:45 PM