Karnataka elections 2018: BS Yeddyurappa calls Congress president Rahul Gandhi baccha (kid)

With the dates for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 drawing near, political activities in the state has warmed up and BJP's B. S. Yeddyurappa mocked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his election campaign in the poll-bound state.."By bringing that baccha (Rahul Gandhi who is 47-year-old) in Karnataka, we now know that we will win more than 150 seats here," said B. S. Yeddyurappa on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.The Karnataka Legislative Assembly election will be held in April-May 2018 to elect members of the 224 constituencies in the state.The tenure of present Karnataka assembly will end on May 30, 2018.Yeddyurappa was the 19th Chief Minister of Karnataka and is currently president of Karnataka BJP .