Karnataka Board KSEEB (Class 10TH) SSLC Results 2016 likely to be declared @ kseeb.kar.nic.in on May 15

: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likeky to announce the results of its Class 10th -Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)- exam on Sunday, i.e May 15, 2016. The students of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) class 10th will be able to check their results on the board’s official website.The KSEB conducted the Class 10th (SSLC) exams from March 30 to April 13. More than 8.49 lakh students reported to have appeared in the examination at 3,082 centres across the state.

Every year in April about 8.50 Lakhs & in June 1.50 Lakh students appear for the SSLC examinations 2015-16.

Students have been patiently waiting for KSEEB class 10th results since the day exams got over. For latest and fastest updates on your results, stay with us. We are providing you updates on results on priority. We will update you as soon as result will be declared.

1: Access the Karnataka Board official website: kseeb.kar.nic.in 3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.4: Click on ‘Submit’5: Your results will flash on the screen.To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came in to existence in the year 1966, has been conducting SSLC and other examinations. Every year the student strength is increasing tremendously.