Karnataka BJP dubs Rahul Gandhi as Bahadur Shah Zafar of Congress

On the roadmap for development of Karnataka, BJP said the party has a three-pronged agenda, namely development, fast-paced development and all-round development.



"BJP has given primary importance for politics of development," the party said.



Hitting back, the Congress said "BJP has three-pronged agenda for Karnataka - development of corrupt Yedyurappa-Reddys, fast-paced development of corrupt Yeddy-Reddys.



BJP has given primary importance for politics of corruption," it said.



The Congress and BJP were locked in a twitter war even on Wednesday.



The Congress twitter handle had posted a video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who was convicted by a special Jodhpur court in the rape of a minor girl.



In retaliation, BJP tweeted pictures of senior Congress leaders like Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh and Motilal Vora with Asaram.

NEW DELHI: The BJP's Karnataka unit on Thursday described Rahul Gandhi as the "Bahadur Shah Zafar of Congress" and predicted that his party would sink with him like the Mughal dynasty.