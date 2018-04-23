Yeddyurappa says his son won't contest against Siddaramaiah's son, upsets BJP workers

Yeddyurappa's announcement at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu, near Mysuru, led to largescale protests by BJP workers, following which police resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.



"Vijayendra is not filing nomination today, a common man (party worker) will be fielded and he will be filing the nomination," Yeddyurappa said.



"With folded hands I request all of you to support and bless that candidate and make him win," he said.



Battle for Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru was projected as a fight between the sons of former and current chief ministers.



The BJP has not so far officially announced any candidate for Varuna.



Vijayendra, Yeddyurappa's second son, was projected as the candidate, despite the party not announcing any candidate.



He has been campaigning in the constituency for over a fortnight now, and even had rented a house there.



According to party sources, Vijayendra was to file his nomination from Varuna today.



As Yeddyurappa left the stage after making the announcement, angry workers got on to the dais and damage furniture.



They even tried to stop Vijayendra and other party leaders' cars to know the reason why he was denied the ticket.



Police said they resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.



Siddaramaiah, who has chosen neighbouring Chamundeshwari and Badami in north Karnataka to contest the May 12 assembly election, has been representing Varuna after it became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation.



Yeddyurappa's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the sitting member of the assembly from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.



Yeddyurappa is contesting the upcoming election"from Shikaripura.



The Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 12 and the votes will be counted on May 15. For ELECTION News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

