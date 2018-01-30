Karnataka Assembly election: 'Will tell 20% Dalits in state that not even their 20 votes should go to BJP,' says Jignesh Mevani

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly election will be held in April-May 2018 to elect members of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka.Meanwhile, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday informed that he will be in the state in April for two weeks to tell Dalits not to vote for BJP."In April, I'll be in K'taka for 2 weeks, will tell 20% Dalits in the state that not even their 20 votes should go to them (BJP). An alliance of all mainstream political parties and concrete people’s alliance should come together to defeat ‘chaddidharis’ in the state," said Jignesh Mevani, reported ANI.Recently, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked party leaders from poll-bound Karnataka to prepare "people's manifesto" and undertake mass outreach programmes, taking a cue from similar exercise during the party's recent electoral outing in Gujarat."The exercise has already been undertaken by a team headed by senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily and it is expected to come out with an 'all-encompassing manifesto' much ahead of polling in the state," a senior party leader said, reported PTI.The tenure of the present Karnataka assembly ends on May 28, 2018.