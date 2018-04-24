Karnataka Assembly election: 'I have faith in voters,' says Siddaramaiah





HD Deve Gowda (Image: ANI)



In addition to BJP and Congress, JDS is another dominant player in the state which may play the role of king maker after the poll.



"Karnataka suffered badly under BJP rule, they had 3 CMs in 5 years.This is BJP's contribution. In 5 years of Congress rule though there was only 1 CM but look what has happened to Lokayukta. Or the Public Service Commission or even the Corporation," JDS leader Deve Gowda said, reported news agency ANI.



"I have also to take the blame as I supported Congress (in the Corporation). Just only to protect my secular credentials, I agreed to support them. The BJP was at my doors but I said no to it. But, hereafter supporting (Congress), what is our position?" he questioned.



Responding on the allegations that JDS is a father-son party, Gowda said-"There are 4 former ministers who belong to backward class, and five-time ministers are all in the field.If media doesn't want to take this into consideration but only harp about father and son then I can only laugh at it."



