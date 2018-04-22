Karnataka assembly election: Congress releases final list, replaces six candidates

  • Latest News
The Congress on Sunday released its second and final list of five candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls, while replacing six contenders.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. Photo: File (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday released its second and final list of five candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls, while replacing six contenders.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will replace Dr Devraj Patil in Badami constituency in North Karnataka, according to the updated list.

Siddaramaiah is in the fray from the Chamundeshwari assembly segment in Mysuru as well.

The party has replaced its candidates in Jagalur (reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidate), Tiptur, Malleshwaram, Padmanaba Nagar and Madikeri.

In Madikeri, K P Chandrakala will contest the election in the place of H S Chandra Mouli.

The BJP has been attacking the Congress over Mouli's candidature, citing he had represented fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi.

The saffron party had also alleged that the tainted businessman enjoyed "patronage" of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress has fielded Dr B Inamdar, Vithal Dhondiba Katakdhond, Mallanna Niganna Sali, Syed Yasin and NA Harris from Kittur, Nagthan (reserved for scheduled castes), Sindgi, Raichur and Shanti Nagar respectively.

The party has not declared candidate for the Melkote segment, where it is likely to support Darshan Puttanaiah, who will fight the election on ticket from Swaraj India.

The party had declared its first list of 218 candidates for the election to 224-seat assembly on April 15. The election is slated on May 12 and the poll results will be announced on May 15.

First Published: 22 Apr 2018 04:02 PM
