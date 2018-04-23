Karnataka: Anant Kumar Hegde allegedly receives threat call; complaint lodged

It may be recalled that last week Anant Kumar Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Halageri, Karnataka.
No casualties were reported. However, Hegde had alleged that truck tried to hit his car but was unsuccessful in doing so.
"A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit," he had tweeted.
"Our support staff in the escort vehicle has suffered severe injuries in the form of shoulder fracture," he had informed.
"The vehicle had been driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally. As soon as our convoy approached he has driven in great speed and had tried hitting our car. As our car was running in good speed we passed away before he could ram us," Hegde further said.
The driver was arrested. Investigation was underway.
