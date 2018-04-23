  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Karnataka: Anant Kumar Hegde allegedly receives threat call; complaint lodged
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • Karnataka: Anant Kumar Hegde allegedly receives threat call; complaint lodged

Karnataka: Anant Kumar Hegde allegedly receives threat call; complaint lodged

By: | Updated: 23 Apr 2018 09:24 AM
Karnataka: Anant Kumar Hegde allegedly receives threat call; complaint lodged

Image: Twitter/ ANI

Karnataka: Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde allegedly received a threat call in the wee hours of Sunday.

His personal assistant has lodged a complaint at Sirsi New Market Police station. Police have registered a complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504 and 507, reported news agency ANI.

It may be recalled that last week Anant Kumar Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Halageri, Karnataka.

Image: Twitter

No casualties were reported. However, Hegde had alleged that truck tried to hit his car but was unsuccessful in doing so.

"A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit," he had tweeted.

"Our support staff in the escort vehicle has suffered severe injuries in the form of shoulder fracture," he had informed.

"The vehicle had been driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally. As soon as our convoy approached he has driven in great speed and had tried hitting our car. As our car was running in good speed we passed away before he could ram us," Hegde further said.

The driver was arrested. Investigation was underway.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 23 Apr 2018 09:18 AM
View Comments
Next Story Assam: Newly married woman raped by husband, his two friends
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish: Auditions for Bigg Boss season 12 starts

Opposition parties seek removal of CJI Dipak Misra for the first ...

Viral Sach: Hindi daily's report claims Kathua victim was not rap...

Vyakti Vishesh: When PM Modi goes 'Sufi' way

390 days left to Lok Sabha elections, know the public opinion of ...