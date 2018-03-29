Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2018 likely by April 30, Here is how to check your result and other important details



To check the results of Karnataka Pre University Certification Examination PUC Results 2018, the students can logon to examresults.net http:// kseeb.kar.nic.in/

Click on the link of results and fill up all the asked details such as roll number.



Click on summit



You can also download the result and take a printout for future use



The Karnataka Pre University Certification Board Examination (PUC II) 2018 results are likely to be announced by April 30, by the Department of Pre-University Certification Examination in Karnataka.The PUC Result 2018 Karnataka can be accessed on official websites of Karnataka board:We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.How to check results:The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. It functions under the Department of Primary & Secondary Education.There are 1202 Government Pre-University colleges, 637 Aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 Unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges & 13 Corporation Pre-university colleges.After X standard every year about 10 lakhs students enroll in the 2 year Pre-university courses. The courses offered by the Department are broadly classified under the categories of Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce. There are 23 subjects, 11 languages and 50 combinations in the Pre-University curriculumThe exam commenced from March 1 and ended on March 17, 2018. This year nearly 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the second PU examsYour results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life. Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options.Stay tuned for more information and regular updates on Karnataka PUC result 2018.