 Kanpur: Axis Bank ATM dispensed fake currency notes with 'Children Bank of India' printed on them
  Kanpur: Axis Bank ATM dispensed fake currency notes with 'Children Bank of India' printed on them

Kanpur: Axis Bank ATM dispensed fake currency notes with 'Children Bank of India' printed on them

The ATM was shut down. Investigation was underway

Updated: 11 Feb 2018 01:44 PM
Kanpur: Axis Bank ATM dispensed fake currency notes with 'Children Bank of India' printed on them

Image: ANI

Kanpur: In a shocking case, an Axis Bank ATM located in Marble Market here, on Sunday, dispensed fake currency notes with 'Children Bank of India' printed on them.

"I came to withdraw Rs 10,000. One of the notes dispensed had 'Children Bank' printed on it. We complained to the ATM guard who noted it down in his register. We are being told that the action will be taken & our notes would be changed on Monday," said Sachin who had come to take out money.

Image: ANI Image: ANI

Commenting on the incident SP South Kanpur said-"We came to know that two people had withdrawn Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 from the said ATM. They received 1 note each of Rs 500 with Children's Bank printed on that. The ATM has been shut down. An investigation is underway."

Image: ANI Image: ANI

DVvRSloXkAALx91 Image: SP South Kanpur/ANI

