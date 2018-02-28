 Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati Passes Away At 82 Due To Cardiac Arrest, Twitter Pays Tribute
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati Passes Away At 82 Due To Cardiac Arrest, Twitter Pays Tribute

Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati Passes Away At 82 Due To Cardiac Arrest, Twitter Pays Tribute

Kanchi Mutt head Saraswathi was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month.

By: || Updated: 28 Feb 2018 12:15 PM
Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati Passes Away At 82 Due To Cardiac Arrest, Twitter Pays Tribute
Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu): Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at Kancheepuram. He was 82.




Kanchi Mutt head Saraswathi was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month.

PM Modi paid his tribute to him on Twitter








Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Saraswati.




Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed grief and tweeted,




He was 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and was named by Chadrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal as his successor on March 22, 1954.

People on social media also paid their tributes:
























(With ANI inputs)

 
 

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story It's media's job to ask questions: Annu Kapoor on Sridevi's death

trending now

VIDEO
Sridevi's mortal remains reach Celebration Sports Club, people to ...
VIDEO
Audio Bulletin: Dubai Public Prosecutor's Office closes the probe ...
VIDEO
Harshvardhan Kapoor arrive at Celebrations Sports Club to pay ...