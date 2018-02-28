Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati Passes Away At 82 Due To Cardiac Arrest, Twitter Pays Tribute



Kanchi Mutt head Jayendra Saraswathi passes away at the age of 82, visuals from Sankara Mutt in Kanchipuram. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/j4Fmfw6et6

— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018



Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/pXqDPxS1Ki

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018



Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/s1vTpSxbbl

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2018



My respectful homage to Param Pujya Swami Jayendra Saraswati Ji who has attained mahasamadhi this morning. I was fortunate to have his blessings always.

— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 28, 2018



Deeply saddened by the demise of Jayendra Saraswati ji, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchipuram Kamakoti Peetam math. With his demise we have lost a great saint of present times, who has been a guiding force for the millions. My prayers for the liberated soul.

— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 28, 2018



Kanchi Mutt Head Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi Passes Away At 82. He Was 69th Pontiff Of The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Established By Adi Shankaracharya In The Fifth Century AD. He Did Great Work For Providing Food, Health And Education To Poor. ???? #RIP #JayendraSaraswathi

— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 28, 2018



A beautiful picture of Mahaperiyava grooming Periyava #JayendraSaraswathi pic.twitter.com/BVFFxMHE5u

— Straight Talk India (@sttalkindia) February 28, 2018



#JayendraSaraswathi leaves behind a mixed legacy. His focus on starting educational institutions for poor students and his outreach programs for connecting with society were path breaking for the mutt. The Sankararaman case though indelibly marred his latter years.

— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) February 28, 2018



His Holiness Shankaracharya #JayendraSaraswathi Of Kanchi Mutt attained Samadhi this morning

Poojya Swamiji will be remembered for their immeasurable contribution towards society!



OM Shanti Om !???????? pic.twitter.com/t9zR2anwiQ



— Rajalakshmi Joshi (@rajalakshmij) February 28, 2018



#JayendraSaraswathi

We request TN Govt to announce holidays for the rest of the week to respect great human being.

We are shocked.



How can this loss be compensated.



My entire family in tears.



— Film Distributor TN (@RangaSubramanim) February 28, 2018



I pay my respects to Kanchi peethadhipathi Shri Jayendra Saraswati who attained moksha. His contribution for the welfare of mankind and in promoting spirituality will always be an inspiration for others. #JayendraSaraswathi pic.twitter.com/2gcjDFgJmV

— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 28, 2018

Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at Kancheepuram. He was 82.Kanchi Mutt head Saraswathi was suffering from diabetes and had collapsed at the mutt with shortness of breath and was admitted to Chennai's Ramachandra hospital last month.Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Saraswati.Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also expressed grief and tweeted,He was 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and was named by Chadrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal as his successor on March 22, 1954.(With ANI inputs)