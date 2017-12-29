Kamala Mills fire: 'I warned BMC, they said nothing is wrong' says Mumbai activist

Mumbai: Several security loopholes have been identified in the Kamala Mills building in Lower Parel which engulfed in fire on early Friday morning at 12:30 am and claimed 14 lives.As per sources, the building did not have any provision of fire extinguishing devices like carbon dioxide cylinders. Also, the exits of the building were blocked as it had several goods kept, which made it difficult for people to evade.The fire which ignited from 3 restaurants, one of which is owned by singer Shankar Mahadevan’s son; later spread to the entire building, choking several people.Speaking on the matter, a Mangesh Kalasar, an activist came forward with a notice as a proof saying that he made several complaints in BMC against illegal constructions but the same was ignored and infact defended by the civic body. “I made several complaints regarding illegal structures in Kamala Mills' premises, but the BMC replied that there is nothing wrong here” Kalasar said.An FIR has been registered against the restaurant owners, the cops are yet to make any arrests.Both President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning condoled the deaths of 14 people and expressed their sympathies with families of the deceased.