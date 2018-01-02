 Kamala Mills hero cop awarded by Mumbai Police for his bravery
During the Kamala Mills fire, the constable rushed to the spot to save people

By: || Updated: 02 Jan 2018 05:12 PM
IMAGE: @CPMumbaiPolice/ Twitter (left) and Hemant Padalkar dna (right)

New Delhi: Mumbai Police Constable Sudarshan Shinde who saved lives in the deadly Kamala Mills fire has been honoured for his bravery.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar felicitated Shinde for his efforts.



The brave constable, Sudarshan Shinde, was on patrolling duty nearby area. He rushed to the spot on getting information about the mishap.

When some persons trapped inside the pub turned on the torchlights in their mobile phones, he went inside to rescue. He then managed to rescue some of the unconscious persons by pulling them out on his shoulders.

IMAGE: @CPMumbaiPolice/ Twitter (left) and Hemant Padalkar dna (right) IMAGE: @CPMumbaiPolice/ Twitter (left) and Hemant Padalkar dna (right)

In a letter of appreciation addressed to Shinde, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar said "You have shown indomitable will as well as bravery and therefore I, being the first citizen of the city, am proud of you. I along with the people of Mumbai acknowledge your heroic efforts,"

First Published:
