 Kamala Mills fire: Lookout notice issued against accused
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Kamala Mills fire: Lookout notice issued against accused

Kamala Mills fire: Lookout notice issued against accused

The fire, that claimed at least 14 lives, reportedly had broken out from the '1 Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

By: || Updated: 30 Dec 2017 12:07 PM
Kamala Mills fire: Lookout notice issued against accused

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A general view of a building on fire where a rooftop party was being held in Mumbai early on December 29, 2017. At least 14 people were killed when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant in Mumbai early December 29, police said, in the latest disaster to raise concerns over fire safety in India. / AFP PHOTO / -

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A day after a massive fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills claimed 14 lives, the police on Saturday issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case.

Also, as a preventive measure, airports across the country have been put on high-alert and five teams of the Mumbai Police have been formed to search for the accused.



The fire, that claimed at least 14 lives, reportedly had broken out from the '1 Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) drew a lot of criticism from all spheres.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday took a stock of the situation and ordered a BMC commissioner to conduct an inquiry.

Five BMC officials were suspended and the Mumbai Police booked the owner of the pub for negligence, besides other charges.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Sarojini Nagar gang-rape: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of all accused

trending now

GADGETS
Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Check out the dates and ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: OMG ! Arshi Khan's drunk video is going ...
INDIA
15-year-old Delhi boy hit by bullet at wedding celebratory ...