Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: BMC suspends five officials



#KamalaMills 5 officials of BMC suspended

— ABP News (@abpnewstv) December 29, 2017

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said "We have suspended five officials in connection with the fire tragedy,"The suspended officials include an assistant divisional fire officer, while the remaining four are from the ward office including engineers and health officials, civic sources said, adding the ward officer of G South has been transferred.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the Kamala Mills fire incident site.At least 14 people were killed when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant in Mumbai early December 29, police said, in the latest disaster to raise concerns over fire safety in India.