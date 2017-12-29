 Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: BMC suspends five officials
Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: BMC suspends five officials

The officials suspended were attached to the fire brigade and the G South Ward

Updated: 29 Dec 2017 05:23 PM
A massive fire broke out at Kamla Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday (Image: ANI/ Twitter)

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday suspended five of its officials in connection with the fire in a Central Mumbai pub that claimed 14 lives.



Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said "We have suspended five officials in connection with the fire tragedy,"

The suspended officials include an assistant divisional fire officer, while the remaining four are from the ward office including engineers and health officials, civic sources said, adding the ward officer of G South has been transferred.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the Kamala Mills fire incident site.

At least 14 people were killed when a huge blaze tore through a popular restaurant in Mumbai early December 29, police said, in the latest disaster to raise concerns over fire safety in India.

