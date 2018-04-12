Kamal Hassan makes video message for PM Narendra Modi

He further added that "you (PM Modi) can easily deliver the justice that Tamil Nadu is seeking" on the Cauvery issue.
Here is the video shared by the 63-year-old star -
To my Honourable Prime Minister #KamalAppealToPM @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/FXlM7dDO9x
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 12, 2018
Through the video, Kamal Hassan also said that he will also be writing a letter for the same to PM Modi.
