Kamal Hassan makes video message for PM Narendra Modi

In the video, Hassan says "you (Narendra Modi) can easily deliver the justice that Tamil Nadu is seeking".

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 06:59 PM
New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a video message for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The video, with the tagline "To my Honourable Prime Minister #KamalAppealToPM @narendramodi @PMOIndia,", starts with "My name is Kamal Haasan. This is an open video to my honorable Prime Minister”, where he further says that people of Tamil Nadu have started to believe that the delay in execution of justice in the state is due to Karnataka elections.

He further added that "you (PM Modi) can easily deliver the justice that Tamil Nadu is seeking" on the Cauvery issue.

Here is the video shared by the 63-year-old star -



Through the video, Kamal Hassan also said that he will also be writing a letter for the same to PM Modi.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 06:57 PM
