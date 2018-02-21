Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE: Actor interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram

On Wednesday morning, Kamal Haasan visited APJ Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram.
"Greatness can come from the simplest of houses and this is one of them. I am touched," Kamal Haasan said reported ANI. He also met Kalam's brother and sister-in-law.
Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man’s simple abode. #maiam
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018
- Kamal Haasan interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram
Interestingly, DMK Working President M K Stalin, on Tuesday, had taken a dig at film personalities taking a plunge into politics and had said paper flowers which do not have fragrance will bloom during a season but they will wither very soon.
"The DMK is like a banyan tree which has strong roots and branches. It cannot be shaken by anyone. Parties may come during a season but they are just like paper flowers which don't have flagrance. They will wither soon," Stalin wrote, reported IANS.
First Published: 21 Feb 2018 09:54 AM