Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE: Actor interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram







Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man’s simple abode. #maiam

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018

Kamal Haasan interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram



Actor Kamal Haasan will launch his political party on Wednesday. Earlier, he called on DMK president M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence to seek his blessings. M K Stalin was also present.On Wednesday morning, Kamal Haasan visited APJ Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram."Greatness can come from the simplest of houses and this is one of them. I am touched," Kamal Haasan said reported ANI. He also met Kalam's brother and sister-in-law.Interestingly, DMK Working President M K Stalin, on Tuesday, had taken a dig at film personalities taking a plunge into politics and had said paper flowers which do not have fragrance will bloom during a season but they will wither very soon."The DMK is like a banyan tree which has strong roots and branches. It cannot be shaken by anyone. Parties may come during a season but they are just like paper flowers which don't have flagrance. They will wither soon," Stalin wrote, reported IANS.