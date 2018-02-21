 Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE: Actor interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram
  • Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE: Actor interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram

Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE: Actor interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram

DMK Working President M K Stalin took a dig at film personalities taking a plunge into politics.

Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE: Actor interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram

Actor Kamal Haasan (Image: ANI)

Tamil Nadu: Actor Kamal Haasan will launch his political party on Wednesday. Earlier, he called on DMK president M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence to seek his blessings. M K Stalin was also present.

On Wednesday morning, Kamal Haasan visited APJ Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram.

"Greatness can come from the simplest of houses and this is one of them. I am touched," Kamal Haasan said reported ANI. He also met Kalam's brother and sister-in-law.


Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE UPDATES

  • Kamal Haasan interacts with fishermen community in Rameswaram




Interestingly, DMK Working President M K Stalin, on Tuesday, had taken a dig at film personalities taking a plunge into politics and had said paper flowers which do not have fragrance will bloom during a season but they will wither very soon.

"The DMK is like a banyan tree which has strong roots and branches. It cannot be shaken by anyone. Parties may come during a season but they are just like paper flowers which don't have flagrance. They will wither soon,"  Stalin wrote, reported IANS.

