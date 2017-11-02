Kamal Haasan accuses right wing of ''Hindu Terror''; BJP demands apology

New Delhi: Once again the superstar of Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan, has triggered controversy and this time it is around ‘’Saffron Terror’’. The actor has emphasised that Hindu terror does exist and that the government cannot challenge the talks about it. This, of course, did not go down well with the right wing leaders and is drawing infuriated reactions.According to reports, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao went on to compare Kamal Haasan to Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed. He said that by making such statements Kamal Haasan has joined the ranks of P.Chidambaram and Hafiz Saeed. BJP now demands an apology from the actor.In his column in a Tamil weekly news magazine, Kamal has written that the right wing cannot challenge the talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well.The actor has further accused the Hindu right-wing groups of indulging into violence for silencing their opponents. He pointed out that the right wing groups earlier believed in tackling their opponents with dialogues rather than violence but of late they are resorting to violence.The 62-year-old actor , has been hitting the bottom-line with his controversial remarks lately. Talks about him preparing for his political launch are out in the open now. If sources are to be believed, Kamal who is currently trending on Twitter for his controversial statement, is soon going to launch his own political party soon and is expected to make an announcement regarding the same on his coming birthday on November 7.Time and again Kamal has been vocal about his aversion to the ruling BJP party. Previously, in September, in his talks with the Chief Minister of Kerala ,he had clearly stated that Saffron is not his colour. In the past he has accused the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu of corruption.In a related development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met the actor at his residence and had lunch with him. However Kamal ruled out affiliation with Aam Admi Party for his political launch. He had earlier been reported saying that he will be recruiting fresh faces for his party.Kamal Haasan had earlier expressed his displeasure at the mandatory playing of the national anthem in movie halls.He had tweeted-‘’ Singapore plays it's national anthem every midnight. Likewise do so on DD. Do not force or test my patriotism at various random places.