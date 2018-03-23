JVM-P suspends legislator Prakash Ram for cross-voting in RS polls

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) on Friday suspended its legislator Prakash Ram for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls."We have suspended Prakash Ram. We have written to the Election Commission to cancel his vote as he voted against the party line," Babulal Marandi, President of JVM-P, told reporters.Prakash Ram did not show his vote to the party agent while casting his vote.The voting for the two Rajya Sabha polls concluded in Jharkhand. Of the 82 legislators, 80 voted.There are three candidates in the fray. Two of them -- Sameer Oraon and Pradeep Senthalia --are from the ruling BJP while the Congress fielded Dheeraj Sahu. The opposition parties like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), JVM-P and others have supported the Congress candidate.