Justice Karnan to be released from prison on Wednesday

"It is a matter of great pleasure, nay, relief, that Justice Karnan will be released from Presidency Jail, Kolkata, tomorrow, on the completion of six months of imprisonment," Nedumpara said in a media release.
The 62-year-old judge was on May 9 handed out the prison term by the apex judiciary.
After remaining untraceable for over a month, he was arrested on June 20 by the West Bengal CID officials from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday, and brought to Kolkata the next evening. He was lodged in Presidency jail since then.
First Published: 20 Dec 2017 07:18 AM