CPI(M) begins efforts to bring impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who met NCP leader Tariq Anwar and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav to discuss the issue, said the judiciary has been unable to address the issues flagged by the the apex court judges and it was time that the legislature and the executive come together to resolve the crisis.The four senior judges of the Supreme Court, justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, had virtually revolted against CJI Dipak Misra on January 12, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders at a press conference.The unprecedented development had sent shockwaves across the judiciary and polity.Yechury today said they were discussing bringing an impeachment motion against the CJI in the coming budget session of Parliament."Suggestions have come from other opposition parties that we should consider an impeachment motion. Discussions are on."So let us see. By the time the parliament session begins on January 29, something concrete will emerge. The issue is being discussed within the opposition parties. By 29 (Jan), the matter will be clear," Yechury told PTI.The CPI(M) leader felt that even though nearly two weeks have passed since the four senior judges raised issues against the CJI, the crisis has not been resolved within the judiciary."These are very grave issues which have been raised. We want the integrity and the independence of the judiciary to be established."And in the wake of the issues raised by the four senior judges, we had hoped that the issues will be resolved within the judiciary. Now nearly two weeks have passed, nothing seems to have happened."So I think the other wings of our democracy, the executives and the legislature will have to also come together to ensure the integrity and the independence of the judiciary," the Left leader said.The opposition leaders, including from Congress, are in touch with each other and very soon they are likely to decide on a meeting to finalise their strategy, opposition sources said.