Justice delayed is justice denied: Sadhvi Pragya

Ujjain (MP): Sadhvi Pragya, who was recently given a clean chit in connection with 2008 Malegaon blast case, said that it took eight years to the probing agencies to drop charges which were levelled against her and added that justice delayed is justice denied.

 

Pragya said, "Now that I have been given a clean chit, I believe investigation is going in the right direction. I had always said that I am not the culprit, but I got a clean chit after eight years. Justice delayed is justice denied."

 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet recommended discharging four accused - Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Shyam Sahu, Shiv Narayan Kalsangra, Praveen Takkalki - saying there was no evidence to prosecute them.

