Justice delayed is justice denied: Sadhvi Pragya

Pragya said, "Now that I have been given a clean chit, I believe investigation is going in the right direction. I had always said that I am not the culprit, but I got a clean chit after eight years. Justice delayed is justice denied."
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its chargesheet recommended discharging four accused - Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Shyam Sahu, Shiv Narayan Kalsangra, Praveen Takkalki - saying there was no evidence to prosecute them.
First Published: 18 May 2016 02:26 PM