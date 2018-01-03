'Pakdua Shadi': Engineer kidnapped to marry woman in Patna

Vinod Kumar can be seen in the video clips protesting and crying during his forced wedding at Pandarak in Patna district. He works as a junior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) in Jharkhand’s Bokaro.
Vinod was allegedly abducted when he came to Patna by train with a friend on December 2 to attend another friend’s wedding at Islampur. He said Surendra, brides brother, and associates had kidnapped him.
He was accosted by men who forced him to sit in a Scorpio and brought him to Surendra Yadav’s house. The girl’s family is now on a run.
Pandarak police station house officer (SHO) Diwakar Kumar Vishwakarma said a police team had visited Gopikita village and rescued Vinod on his relative's complaint, "but he didn't lodge any formal complaint".
First Published: 03 Jan 2018 06:46 PM