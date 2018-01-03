 'Pakdua Shadi': Engineer kidnapped to marry woman in Patna
The groom, Vinod Kumar, can be seen in the video clips protesting and crying during his forced wedding

Updated: 03 Jan 2018 07:20 PM
New Delhi: Know as 'pakdua shadi', video clips showing a young engineer being forced to marry a girl at gunpoint after his abduction went viral.



Vinod Kumar can be seen in the video clips protesting and crying during his forced wedding at Pandarak in Patna district. He works as a junior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) in Jharkhand’s Bokaro.

Vinod was allegedly abducted when he came to Patna by train with a friend on December 2 to attend another friend’s wedding at Islampur. He said Surendra, brides brother, and associates had kidnapped him.


He was accosted by men who forced him to sit in a Scorpio and brought him to Surendra Yadav’s house. The girl’s family is now on a run.

Pandarak police station house officer (SHO) Diwakar Kumar Vishwakarma said a police team had visited Gopikita village and rescued Vinod on his relative's complaint, "but he didn't lodge any formal complaint".

