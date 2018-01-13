 Judiciary Tussle: DMK says Prez should intervene if judges cannot resolve issue
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Judiciary Tussle: DMK says Prez should intervene if judges cannot resolve issue

Judiciary Tussle: DMK says Prez should intervene if judges cannot resolve issue

Four senior judges of the apex court yesterday virtually revolted against the Chief Justice

By: || Updated: 13 Jan 2018 05:46 PM
Judiciary Tussle: DMK says Prez should intervene if judges cannot resolve issue

IMAGE: PTI/ FILE

Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the issue involving judges of the Supreme Court in case they themselves could not resolve it, DMK working president M K Stalin said on Saturday.

"In case, if a stage comes wherein judges could not resolve the issue, President Kovind should intervene and resolve it," he told reporters here.

ALSO READ: BJP's Sambit Patra says Congress is politicising the issue of SC's judges

Judges of the top court should hold dialogue and make efforts to resolve the issue to safeguard democracy, he said in response to a question on the issue.

Four senior judges of the apex court yesterday virtually revolted against the Chief Justice, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders.

"Supreme Court is on a very high pedestal of guarding democracy for people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he said, adding, issues in such an institution involving judges should be addressed immediately.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Pradhan to discuss chopper crash with Sitharaman

trending now

INDIA
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1A of airport, ...
INDIA
In Graphics: PM Modi Ranked Among Top 3 World Leaders ...
GADGETS
WhatsApp 'obsolete' for many users, Here is a quick ...