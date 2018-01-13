Judiciary Tussle: DMK says Prez should intervene if judges cannot resolve issue

: President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the issue involving judges of the Supreme Court in case they themselves could not resolve it, DMK working president M K Stalin said on Saturday."In case, if a stage comes wherein judges could not resolve the issue, President Kovind should intervene and resolve it," he told reporters here.ALSO READ:Judges of the top court should hold dialogue and make efforts to resolve the issue to safeguard democracy, he said in response to a question on the issue.Four senior judges of the apex court yesterday virtually revolted against the Chief Justice, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders."Supreme Court is on a very high pedestal of guarding democracy for people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he said, adding, issues in such an institution involving judges should be addressed immediately.