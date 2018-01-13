Judiciary Tussle: DMK says Prez should intervene if judges cannot resolve issue

"In case, if a stage comes wherein judges could not resolve the issue, President Kovind should intervene and resolve it," he told reporters here.
ALSO READ: BJP's Sambit Patra says Congress is politicising the issue of SC's judges
Judges of the top court should hold dialogue and make efforts to resolve the issue to safeguard democracy, he said in response to a question on the issue.
Four senior judges of the apex court yesterday virtually revolted against the Chief Justice, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders.
"Supreme Court is on a very high pedestal of guarding democracy for people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he said, adding, issues in such an institution involving judges should be addressed immediately.
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 13 Jan 2018 05:44 PM