Judgement on fourth fodder scam case involving Lalu Yadav today

: A special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce the verdict on Bihar’s former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s alleged connection in a fourth fodder scam on Monday.The fourth fodder case of fraudulent withdrawal of Rs.3.13 crore from Dumka treasury of the government over two decades ago, involves Bihar former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav along with former CM Jagannath Mishra and 29 others including former IAS officers and animal husbandry officials.The over Rs 9,00-crore fodder scam cases relate to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasury in different districts in the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar in 1990s when RJD was in power in the state.The scam originated with small-scale fraud by some government employees submitting false expense reports, which gradually expanded and drew influential elements like politicians and businesses, transforming into a full-fledged scam.There are altogether six cases of fodder scam on Lalu Prasad, for three of which he has already been convicted. Mishra has been convicted in two cases.Lalu has been convicted thrice for embezzlement in Chaibasa and Deogarh treasury. He has three more fodder scam cases against him for illegitimate withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka Treasury, Rs 36 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury (again) and Rs 184 crore from the Doranda TreasuryIn 2013, Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case involving withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and sentenced to five years in jail while Mishra was given a prison term of four years.A special CBI court on January 24, had sentenced Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra to five years in jail in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury.In 2013, Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case involving withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from the Chaibasa treasury.In the second fodder scam case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deogarh treasury 21 years ago, he was convicted on December 23 last year. Prasad has been lodged in the Birsa Munda jail at Ranchi since then.On January 6, a special CBI court had sentenced Prasad to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined him Rs 10 lakh in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.The hearing for the fourth case is expected to take place today.A fifth case relating to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi is pending with the court.The judgment on the fourth case was slated to take place on March 15, but Prasad’s counsel had filed a petition in the meantime under 319 CrPC asking the then three officials of the Accountant General (in the 1990s) be made a party to the case.Section 319 Cr PC is invoked when there is some strong and convincing evidence against the accused.The judgement was then deferred till March 19.(with PTI inputs)