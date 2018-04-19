Judge Loya Death Case LIVE: 'There is no merit in the petitions,' says SC

CBI judge Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.
Image: Judge B H Loya/File
The issue of Loya's death had come under spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about the circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin case. But Loya's son had on January 14 said in Mumbai that his father had died of natural causes. In the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, BJP President Amit Shah along with Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande, Additional Director General of Police Geeta Johri and Gujarat police officers Abhay Chudasama and N K Amin have already been discharged, reported PTI.
Here are live updates:
- SC verdict is very unfortunate: Prashant Bhushan
- BJP to hold press conference at 11:45 am
