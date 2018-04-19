Judge Loya Death Case LIVE: 'There is no merit in the petitions,' says SC

Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had on March 16 reserved the judgement on the pleas.



CBI judge Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.



Image: Judge B H Loya/File



The issue of Loya's death had come under spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about the circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin case. But Loya's son had on January 14 said in Mumbai that his father had died of natural causes. In the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, BJP President Amit Shah along with Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande, Additional Director General of Police Geeta Johri and Gujarat police officers Abhay Chudasama and N K Amin have already been discharged, reported PTI.



Here are live updates:



SC verdict is very unfortunate: Prashant Bhushan



BJP to hold press conference at 11:45 am



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App. - - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -

New Delhi: On Thursday, Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking independent investigation into Judge B H Loya's death case. There was no merit in the petitions, apex court said. "There is no reason to doubt the statements of sitting Judges. Petitioners are trying to malign the judiciary," said SC.