Judge Loya Death Case LIVE: 'There is no merit in the petitions,' says SC

Updated: 19 Apr 2018 11:50 AM
Judge Loya Death Case LIVE News updates, Supreme court verdict on loya death case

Supreme Court (File/PTI)

New Delhi: On Thursday, Supreme Court dismissed petitions seeking independent investigation into Judge B H Loya's death case. There was no merit in the petitions, apex court said. "There is no reason to doubt the statements of sitting Judges. Petitioners are trying to malign the judiciary," said SC.

Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had on March 16 reserved the judgement on the pleas.

CBI judge Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Image: Judge B H Loya/File

The issue of Loya's death had come under spotlight in November last year after media reports quoting his sister had fuelled suspicion about the circumstances surrounding it and its link to the Sohrabuddin case. But Loya's son had on January 14 said in Mumbai that his father had died of natural causes. In the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, BJP President Amit Shah along with Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande, Additional Director General of Police Geeta Johri and Gujarat police officers Abhay Chudasama and N K Amin have already been discharged, reported PTI.

Here are live updates:

  • SC verdict is very unfortunate: Prashant Bhushan

  • BJP to hold press conference at 11:45 am


First Published: 19 Apr 2018 11:22 AM
