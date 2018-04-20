Judge Loya case: Is Congress again planning impeachment motion against CJI?

As per sources, opposition leaders are set to meet at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber located inside the parliament; where a discussion is likely to take place on apex court order, which declined petition seeking CBI and SIT probe in Judge Loya’s ‘mysterious’ death case.



The opposition is likely to extend a proposal amid various parties for impeachment of Chief Justice with mutual consent. Where on one hand, NCP and Congress have agreed on extending proposal for CJI’s removal, some parties have backed off from signing the proposal over the same.



This comes months after four senior most Supreme Court Judges, justices J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph came out in front of media and raised questions on CJI Dipak Misra’s functioning. After this, Congress began its preparation for impeachment and later took it back because of lack of support.



The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the claim of activist- lawyer Prashant Bhushan that no electrocardiogram (ECG) of judge B H Loya was conducted at Nagpur's Dande hospital, where he was initially taken for treatment after he complained of chest pain.



The apex court said that the mention of an ECG in the progress notes of the doctor at Meditrina hospital, where he was taken later, indicated that the procedure was carried out at Dande hospital.



It rejected the submission of Bhushan, who sought an independent probe into the death of Loya that no ECG was done at Dande hospital where the judge was taken by four judges --Shrikant Kulkarni, S M Modak, V C Barde and Roopesh Rathi -- for medical assistance after he complained of chest pain.



"The death summary specifically adverts to the fact that the patient was taken to Dande hospital earlier where an ECG was done. Dr Dande has made the same statement.

New Delhi: A day after Supreme Court declined all petitions seeking independent probe in Special judge HC Loya’s death case; a blame game has begun between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. On one hand, opposition has called a meeting to discuss further action; BJP says ‘Congress stands exposed’.