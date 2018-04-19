  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi behind petitions in Judge Loya case, asks Congress to apologise
  • Latest News
  • INDIA
  • BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi behind petitions in Judge Loya case, asks Congress to apologise

BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi behind petitions in Judge Loya case, asks Congress to apologise

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya.

By: | Updated: 19 Apr 2018 04:32 PM
Judge Loya Case: BJP says Rahul Gandhi was behind petitions, asks Congress to apologise

Sambit Patra alleged the "invisible hand" behind petitions in Judge Loya case in the apex court belonged to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya.

Loya's court was handling the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case filed by the CBI, in which BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused. Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. Shah was later discharged by the court from the case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud on Thursday while rejecting the pleas said attempts were made to scandalise the judiciary by levelling serious allegations against judicial officers and judges of the Bombay High Court.

The BJP came down heavily on opposition parties after the top court dismissed the petition seeking an independent probe into the death of Judge Loya.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the public interest litigations seeking the probe into the death of Judge Loya as "political interest litigation", and charged that Gandhi and his party were behind it.



"For sometime, a few people were trying to politicise the judiciary. The court has slammed the petitioners who were demanding a SIT probe into the death of Judge Loya," he said.

Patra alleged the "invisible hand" behind these petitions in the apex court belonged to Gandhi and the Congress.

"Who held a press conference on January 12, 2018? It was Rahul Gandhi. It will be true to say the invisible hand, the invisible body that the Supreme Court is talking about... is none other than Rahul Gandhi and the Congress," he said.

He said that all the petitions were politically motivated and were aimed at defaming Amit Shah. "Today, he (Rahul Gandhi) got a befitting reply from the Supreme Court."

"You people lost power because of your inefficiencies. And it's the reason why you people are so jealous. Rahul Gandhi should come out and apologize to (BJP President) Amit Shah, the country and judiciary," he said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also came down heavily on "several attempts" to target the BJP and its top leaders through "fake" cases.

"Today the Apex Court of the country has not only rejected the PIL pertaining to Justice Loya’s death but also raised serious questions on the intention of filing such PILs," Rajnath said in a series of tweets.



"The Supreme Court has also cautioned against the misuse of courts in political tug of war. The SC verdict gives a clear message that the judiciary can not be misled by allegations based on political vendetta," he added.



"It is extremely unfortunate that there have been several attempts of targeting the BJP and assassinating the character of its top leaders on the basis of ‘fake facts’. These attempts have failed miserably once again," he wrote on Twitter

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published: 19 Apr 2018 04:29 PM
View Comments
Next Story Supreme Court website down and reportedly hacked by Brazilian hackers
LIVE TV Video Photo

TRENDING VIDEOS

Is that a BABY BUMP? Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spotted out...

Bigg Boss 11 reunion at wedding of Sapna Choudhary’s brother

Aakriti Sharma's TRANSFORMATION will shock you

Is Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo Dating A Hot Bollywood Actress?

Master Stroke Full: From Kathua rape case to Vijay Mallya, PM Mod...