BJP alleges Rahul Gandhi behind petitions in Judge Loya case, asks Congress to apologise



The people who have been politicizing the judiciary for their own motives, now stand exposed: Sambit Patra, BJP on SC dismissing petitions seeking SIT probe in #JudgeLoya death case pic.twitter.com/nLPNc8R9Ua

— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2018



Today the Apex Court of the country has not only rejected the PIL pertaining to Justice Loya’s death but also raised serious questions on the intention of filing such PILs.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 19, 2018



The Supreme Court has also cautioned against the misuse of courts in political tug of war. The SC verdict gives a clear message that the judiciary can not be misled by allegations based on political vendetta.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 19, 2018



