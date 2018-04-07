Fans erupt in joy as Salman Khan granted bail by Jodhpur Court

Arguments were already over in the morning but Judge Joshi reserved the order for post lunch. Salman has to produce personal bond worth Rs, 50,000 ."
#BlackbuckPoachingCase Court says bail granted. Bail bond is Rs 50,000, by evening he will be released: Mahesh Bora, Salman Khan's lawyer https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ
— ABP News (@abpnewstv) April 7, 2018
According to the bail bond, Salman has to appear before Jodhpur Sessions Court on May 7 and cannot leave the country without the court's permission.
Reports say Salman is expected to walkout of jail by 7 pm after completion of all legal formalities.
As soon as the news broke of his release, fans erupted in joy outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai's Bandra (W).
Celebration Visuals below:
First Published: 07 Apr 2018 03:36 PM