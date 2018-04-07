Fans erupt in joy as Salman Khan granted bail by Jodhpur Court



#BlackbuckPoachingCase Court says bail granted. Bail bond is Rs 50,000, by evening he will be released: Mahesh Bora, Salman Khan's lawyer https://t.co/ltXO0PIGSJ

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck case on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The suspension of sentence was given District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi.Arguments were already over in the morning but Judge Joshi reserved the order for post lunch. Salman has to produce personal bond worth Rs, 50,000 ."According to the bail bond, Salman has to appear before Jodhpur Sessions Court on May 7 and cannot leave the country without the court's permission.Reports say Salman is expected to walkout of jail by 7 pm after completion of all legal formalities.As soon as the news broke of his release, fans erupted in joy outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai's Bandra (W).