Journalist Pooja Tiwari death: Inspector Amit comes out with her ‘suicide note’

New revelations are coming everyday in journalist Pooja Tiwari’s suicide. Now her friend inspector Amit has come forward with a suicide letter allegedly written by her. The content of the letter suggests she was battling with great depression.Here is the translation of her alleged suicide note.Please forgive me. I have lost the courage to fight on. I am tired of journalism and life. You have sent me to become an honest journalist, who does justice to the profession, who stands with the truth. I stood for truth, I fought, but I have lost against the might of money. Faridabad’s media is sold out. Nobody is responsible for what I am doing now. I don’t want anybody to trouble you after me. You are the best parents of the world and you will remain the best. I didn’t do any wrong. I conducted a sting operation. I revealed a news. But still neither the media, nor police supported me. I was not wrong. Still I was told to switch my phone off. I am not wrong, I was never wrong and I would not have been wrong ever. The responsibility of my death is on Anil Goel, Archana Goel, Saurabh Bhardwaj and all the media persons who published false news against me.Amit Vashishth told police that he got this letter Pooja’s bag. Police are trying to ascertain whether the hand-writing was Pooja’s or not.Meanwhile, Pooja’s friends do not believe she committed suicide as she was a strong young woman. It is hard to believe for them that her suicide letter came out four days after the suicide. What was the point of putting the note in a bag, they argued.Police are still investigating the matter.