Jodhpur: Constable Gangakumari, first transgender appointed in Rajasthan Police

The Rajasthan Police has set an example by appointing a transgender into the force.Constable Gangakumari is the first transgender appointed in the force.Gangakumari was appointed after High Court's directions.The Rajasthan Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Jaipur, the state capital. The motto of the force is "committed to serve".Rajasthan police logo(With inputs from ANI)