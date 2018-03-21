JNU professor Atul Johri case: 'Lot of pressure on us to withdraw cases,' say victims

New Delhi: Coming out openly against JNU professor Atul Johri, two victims on Wednesday said that there is lot of "pressure" on them "to withdraw the cases"."If we didn't speak out now, then other women who would have to work with,or under Prof Atul Johri would have suffered. We were shocked after he was given bail in a few minutes y'day. JNU administration has not taken any action. Lot of pressure on us to withdraw the cases," victims said, reported news agency ANI.On Tuesday, professor Atul Johri, who was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of several women students, was granted bail by a Delhi court.The duty magistrate granted bail to Johri on various conditions and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000 for each of the eight FIRs registered against him.On Monday, more than 50 JNU professors, reportedly, demanded registration of separate FIRs in all eight complaints of sexual harassment filed against professor Atul Johri.YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ